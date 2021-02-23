Brotech Joins Bruce Power in Celebrating the First Year of the Unit 6 Reactor Major Component Replacement Project
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON - On Tuesday, February 23, representatives from Bruce Power, Brotech Precision CNC and other collaborators will join esteemed delegates in celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Major Component Replacement Project and the manufacturing completion of the Unit 6 reactor components.
The event will be attended by:
"Something of this scale can't be done without a tremendous amount of collaboration between multiple teams," said Jerome Horowitz, President of Brotech Precision CNC Machining.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone involved for top-notch work, and also once again thank our team for their tremendous work and quality in developing our component and assembly processes. "
Bruce Power's Unit 6 Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project created 22,000 jobs across the province annually, and injected $4 billion into Ontario's economy each year. It also helped to provide 30% of the province's electricity at 30% less than the average cost to generate residential power.
This project ensured reliable, affordable and clean energy is provided to Ontario homes and businesses to 2064, as well as the production of life-saving medical isotopes.
About Brotech Precision CNC
Brotech offers CNC machining services since 1995. Whether the job has called for exacting tolerances that stretch industry standards or working with difficult and exotic materials, Brotech has been able to deliver precision CNC machining where others could not.
Brotech CNC has achieved such industry certifications such as ISO 9001, AS9100
Controlled Goods, Firearms Production, and CSA N299.3. Their quality work is already known and respected in such industries as:
Nuclear/ Wind
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Defence
Medical
They're also proud to be known by the company they keep and maintain memberships in prestigious and responsible associations for the Aerospace and Nuclear industries.
About Bruce Power
Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province.
Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live.
