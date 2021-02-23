Southern California Author Writes Moving Autobiography
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPerfectly Broken, a new book by Amri P., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Suffering from alcohol addiction, this is Amri P.'s firsthand experience of getting sober and clean, and going through the recovery process. She recovered through the 12 steps program. Her story shows when she had everything going for her in life to her fall from grace, hitting rock bottom. With raw, true, and intimate details, her message of recovery is relevant to millions suffering with addiction today.
About the Author
Amri P. attends church regularly and 12 step recovery meetings. She loves her family, outdoors and nature. Amri P. enjoys going on hikes with her husband, running, and reading. She has a profound interest in writing and helping others.
Perfectly Broken is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2511-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us