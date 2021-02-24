Passionate About Youth Literacy, Kansas City Author Publishes a Uniquely Entertaining Book to Make Reading Fun for All Ages

× Email Schloss Publishing

JoJo Knows Cooking, a new book by Jovanna Schlossenberg, has been released by Schloss Publishing.Cooking isn't for everyone and it definitely isn't for JoJo. It's not that she can't cook, it's that she doesn't know how to cook. JoJo's stepson enters her into a YouTube contest hosted by his favorite celebrity chef, Chef Razia Sabour. Chef Razia is looking for "The Worst Cook in America" but it will not be easy to win. With JoJo's husband extinguishing fires, step-son helping out with contest rules, and the support & encouragement from her whole family, will JoJo have what it takes to be crowned "The Worst Cook in America"?The 25-book JoJo KNOWS series chronicles the fast paced and exhilarating life of JoJo, Brian (husband), and Chase (stepson) Schlossenberg as they navigate their way toward what will eventually become their blended family. JoJo's energetic, adventurous & spontaneous (and some-what clumsy) nature combined with support from her husband and one awesome & amazing kid makes for the educational children's book series, JoJo KNOWS. Each book is broken down into unqie tri-level literacy rates to meet all children where there at including; board book, picture book, & early reader. One story, three ways!About the AuthorJovanna Schlossenberg is the creative storyteller behind the educational & fun JoJo Knows children's book series. With a desire to entertain children & families all over the world, Jovanna founded Schloss Publishing in 2018. She has since written 25 early reader books with plans to bring on more authors through Schloss Publishing to produce chapter books & non-fiction work.When Jovanna is not conjuring up funny stories for the JoJo knows book series, she is traveling across the United States with her husband, Brian, and stepson, Chase, who you see on all the 25 book covers within the JoJo Knows series. Jovanna is admittedly a little clumsy but that has never stopped her from living life to the fullest.JoJo Knows Cooking is a 27-page paperback with a retail price of $13.99. The ISBN is 978-1-7364228-0-9. You can purchase the book on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com.Additional Book Links: