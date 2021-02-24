Battle Ground, WA Author Publishes Must Read Suspense Novel
February 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlanted in Mafia Blood, a new book by G. Grant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
G. Grant sees this book as a war where greed, power, and envy come together to destroy justice, peace and fair balance throughout the world.
About the Author
The author lives on a hobby farm in a small town in the Pacific Northwest. His hobbies include fishing on the many rivers located close to his home, raising Peaches, blueberries and writing fiction
Since there are so many loose threads on this work the author is writing an action packed finale-stay tuned.
Planted in Mafia Blood is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0860-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
