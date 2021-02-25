Mt. Washington, KY Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAchieving in an Imperfect System: Avoiding the Fifth Point of Contact: The Gray Zone, a new book by Darren W. Hargrove, SGM(R), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Achieving in an Imperfect System is about your character and how to avoid situations that call your character into question. Simply put, gracefully eat sh*t instead of kissing ass to be successful and not have your character to ever be in question. That is the difference between the haves and haves-not. Even doing the right things does not always equate to the success you want or deserve. Inspire future leaders to not measure their success only by promotions; this is a trap because it is not guaranteed. Even the Monday-through-Friday, nine-to-five leader can get promoted. Remember, being successful is different from being great! Things will not always come when you want them. You may have to go through many other things to get to where you want to be in life.
About the Author
SGM(R) Hargrove was born in Winona, MS. He enlisted in the MS Army National Guard in December 1984 as a Fire Direction Specialist (13E) and in November 1990 he enlisted in the US Army as a Dental Laboratory Technician (42D).
His assignments include B/BTRY 1/114, Winona, MS as a Fire Direction Specialist; USA Dental Activity, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas as a Dental Lab Specialist; Camp Humphrey, Korea as a Dental NCO; Camp Long, Korea the Dental Clinic NCOIC; 673rd Medical Company (Dental Services), Ft. Lewis, Washington as the Operations and Training NCO; Alpha Company, 232nd Medical Battalion, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas as a Drill Sergeant; Echo Company, 187th Medical Battalion, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas as a Drill Sergeant; USA Dental Clinic Command, Vicenza, Italy as the Senior Dental NCO; 561st Medical Company (Dental Services), Grafenwohr, Germany as the First Sergeant; Ft. Gordon Dental Activity as the First Sergeant;25th ID, 2nd BDE as a Logistics Sergeant Major for the Stability Transition Team, FOB Warhorse, Iraq and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Chief Medical Logistics Sergeant Major, Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii; the Pacific Regional Dental Command Sergeant Major, Hawaii and an instructor at the United States Army Sergeant's Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas.
His military education includes Fire Direction Specialist course, Dental Laboratory Specialist course, the Master Fitness course, the Combat Lifesaver course, Drill Sergeant school, the HAZMAT course, WLC, ACL, SLC, the Hospital Medical Logistics Course, the First Sergeant course and the Sergeant's Major Academy. Hargrove holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Excelsior College and a Master of Education Degree from Northcentral University. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Drill Sergeant Badge, and Driver's Badge.
Achieving in an Imperfect System: Avoiding the Fifth Point of Contact: The Gray Zone is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2251-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us