Roswell, GA Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
InstaFall of U.S.A. is a science-fiction work demonstrating the details of our nation's security and the threat of other nations' interferences. Author Ben Compani's thrilling work is not for the faint of heart nor for those who do not wish to partake in philosophical questioning.
The nation of Chima is posing a threat of biological warfare against the U.S.A. Will the nation of Chima find a way to take over the U.S.A.? If so, will Western democratic governments be a thing of the past? Filled with murder, a hunt for a killer (or two?), and hostile takeovers on a global scale, InstaFall is sure to captivate and inspire discussions about our own situation. Maybe our truth is stranger than fiction.
About the Author
Ben Compani is a kind soul and loves science, philosophy, and his country, the U.S.A. He gives back by contributing to charities.
InstaFall of U.S.A. is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1216-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
