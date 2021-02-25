Indianapolis, IN Teacher and Author Writes Crime Story
February 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKick Some Rocks, a new book by Vincent J. Alexander, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Was the popular teacher, Mr. Morgan, murdered, or did he commit suicide? What are the clues?
Officers Anthony McCauley and Aaron Hopkins are on the case. These quirky men have developed a sense of camaraderie, friendship, and trust. Follow the rest of the intriguing characters such as Sierra, Catwoman, Maggot, Charles, Latoya, Lilly, and Jimmy as they attempt to discover the truth behind Mr. Morgan's death.
Centering around rejection, death, and the impact of a young girl's life without her father, Kick Some Rocks is a unique page turner that is sure to keep you guessing.
About the Author
As a teacher and avid reader, Vincent J. Alexander uses his experience as a classroom teacher in an urban school to tell a fictional story. He helps the reader understand that teachers are human beings, and no matter how well they teach their students, they can develop fierce enemies in the classroom and outside of it.
Alexander is a former sports journalist and currently runs a sports news blog called Naptownsportz.blogspot.com. You can also keep up with the author and his work on Twitter @MrVJAlexander
Kick Some Rocks is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7890-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us