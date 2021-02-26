La Vergne, TN Author Publishes Second Children's Book
February 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #2, a new book written and illustrated by Mike Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this expertly illustrated kids book, two insects, Mike and William, go on many exciting adventures together.
The Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #2 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2196-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
