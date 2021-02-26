Lanham, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Book on Female Self-esteem
February 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am A Queen, a new book by Artiffany Hemphill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Am A Queen was hand scripted for women who desire to be a virtuous woman. A virtuous woman is a woman who walks in power and boldness. She has the power to be effective in speech, love and actions. She operates with boldness and builds with confidence. This book is designed for women who question their existence, identity, parenting, and relationships. In this book you will learn how to apply God's word to everyday circumstances to gain wisdom and eliminate factors that cause you to stray away from God.
About the Author
Artiffany Hemphill received an Associate of Arts Degree in Psychology at Prince George's Community College. She is the founder of Virtuous Women Youth Ministry; leading women to seek their God-given purpose and accomplish their dreams. She enjoys empowering women.
I Am A Queen is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2277-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
