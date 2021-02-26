International Lawyers Network Recognized Among the Top Two Percent of Law Firm Networks in the World

The International Lawyers Network is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Chambers Global 2021 as being among the top two percent of global law firm networks. Its 'Leading Law Firm Networks' Ranking has increased from Tier 2 in the previous year to Tier 1 and it has added a new ranking of 'Leading Regional Law Firm Network' in the Global Guide 2021. The Network had previously announced a new 'Leading Law Firm Networks' ranking for the Asia-Pacific Guide 2021.About the ILN, Chambers said, "It is well regarded internationally, with its member firms holding expertise in a variety of specialist areas such as cybersecurity and data privacy, energy, and trusts and estates. A source notes: 'All of the experiences have been excellent, I must say. We have very nice benefits being a member of the network. They can really provide more service for our clients.'Twenty-seven of the ILN's member firms are also ranked by Chambers Global 2021.The Chambers Global Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions across the world. Their rankings are based on the in-depth research of their dedicated and experienced team of researchers. The guide is available in print as well as online at chambersandpartners.com.Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths, said "We are absolutely thrilled to be so highly considered by the world's foremost rankings organization. It is a testament to the hard work of our membership, particularly over the course of the last year, and we look forward to continuing to add value for our members and their clients."About the ILNThe ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016 and 2017, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.