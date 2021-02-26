Doctor & Author Publishes Book on Nigeria
February 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBorn to Beg! The Challenge of Alms-transaction in Northern Nigeria, a new book by Dr. 'Tunji Adewuyi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born to Beg! The Challenge of Alms-transaction in Northern Nigeria is a narration of street begging which has become pandemic in Nigeria. Begging comes in two broad forms. The first is linked to poverty as a cause and consequence, is a feature of all societies and responds to poverty-alleviating measures. The second which is the focus of this book is cultural and "expressed in terms of legal rights or of established customs which have the essential binding characteristics of law". Beginning from childhood and continuing into adulthood, beggars of this category are a huge demographic category and considerable social problem in Nigeria. This book has explored this problem and come up with suggestions that may halt new entrants into begging and bring street beggars to respectability.
About the Author
Educated at the University of Ibadan where he obtained the B.sc; M.sc; M. Phil; and PhD degrees in Sociology specializing in Contemporary Social Problems, Dr. 'Tunji Adewuyi worked variously as a Lecturer and Researcher at the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) and Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan. He is now Managing Director of Bonofamilia Foundation head-quartered in Ibadan. A member of the Population Association of America, Sociological Association of Nigeria, International Urban Anthropology and African Heritage Library, Dr Adewuyi has published widely in local and international outlets.
Born to Beg! The Challenge of Alms-transaction in Northern Nigeria is a 570-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4686-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
