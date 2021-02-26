Eau Claire, WI Author Writes Guide to Tools for Beginners
February 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Big Book of Tools, a new book by Cory J. Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
My Big Book of Tools is a picture guide of over 70 common tools and their names. Use this book as an introduction to hammers, wrenches, grips, saws, and more.
About the Author
Cory J. Harris was born and raised in Wisconsin. Never one to want to help my dad out as a kid, he regretted not doing the things he should have done with his dad. He struggled knowing what to do and what to use when he was trying to fix things himself. He would call his dad, who would try to explain what he needed. When Harris met his fiancé and now 7-year-old he had a book. This book was called My big book of Trucks. This book had pictures of all different kinds of trucks with just the word on what it was. So, he did some research and noticed that there was not anything out there about tools. With time and some help from dad, he was able to come up with this. My big book of tools. This book can help not only kids but adults as well. Hoping to give moms and dads a tool to help them show picture with word on the different kinds of tools.
My Big Book of Tools is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4877-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
