Quincy, MA Author Puts A Fresh Spin on the Coming-of-Age Genre
February 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis is Bliss, a new book by Bliss St. Quinton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
"What in the ghetto, whack, alternate version of my life is this? This Is Bliss? Nah, can't be. 'Cause I for damn sure would've done a better job. Right?"
Smart, attractive in her own right, and cool, Bliss finds herself asking this as she grapples with one hot mess after another, sending her back to the beginning for answers. Can she find them in time before coming face to face with her old nemesis? And will it be enough?
Told in a fresh, unique voice, This Is Bliss is far from your average coming-of-age, coming-out adventure with its funny, raw grit and realness sure to appeal to adult, romance, poetry, erotica, and LGBTQIA genres alike.
This is Bliss is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2065-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
