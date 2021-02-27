Columbus, OH Composer Writes Lyrical Poetry Book
February 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSketches of Athens: Twelve Character Piano Pieces with Poems, a new book by Liguang Zhou, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Sketches of Athens combines lyrical piano music and poetry in a unique and beautiful fashion to portray life in Athens, Ohio. Author Liguang Zhou emphasizes the love for Athens-people, nature, and Ohio University. As a previous student, Zhou is able to reflect on his own time there and bring this region to life in a way that any reader from near and far can feel transported to Athens and experience the beauty within.
About the Author
Liguang Zhou is a pianist, piano teacher, composer, and writer. He graduated from the Ohio University School of Music with his master's degree and The Ohio State University School of Music with his doctoral degree, both in piano performance. He had his debut of piano solo in Carnegie Hall in March 2018. He also loves teaching piano to children and playing the piano in church. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, traveling, and reading, and is especially interested in watching comedies. His parents currently live in China while he and his wife, Yanling Gao, study in Columbus, Ohio.
Sketches of Athens: Twelve Character Piano Pieces with Poems is 106 pages. It is available in paperback with a retail price of $18.00 and hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
