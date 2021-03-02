Black Ship Grooming Co. Announces New Vegan Shaving Soap Base
March 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBeaver, PA - Specializing in handmade bath and body products for men and women, Black Ship Grooming Co. is excited to announce the release of their new Kaito vegan shaving soap base. The new shaving soap base is currently available in the company's Fezziwig Shaving Soap and Stolen Heart Shaving Soap.
Black Ship Grooming Co. is set to release several new seasonal scents using their new Kaito base, as well as plans to move their entire line of shaving soaps over to the new formulation.
With the aim of achieving the smooth, slick shave provided by tallow-based shaving products, with an outstanding post-shave feel that leaves the skin hydrated, Black Ship Grooming Co. formulated their new vegan-friendly base using only the most skin-nourishing plant-based butters and oils, including shea butter, kokum butter, coconut oil, and naturally RSPO sustainable palm oil.
The dedication to developing a new vegan shaving soap base further underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products made from natural and responsibly sourced ingredients.
Every bath and body product the company sells is made by hand and produced in small batches to ensure consistency and quality. This includes the new vegan shaving soaps that provide all the great qualities of tallow-based shaving soaps without using animal fats, which are noted for their distinct smell.
Some recently satisfied customers had this to say about the new Kaito-based shaving soaps:
For further information about the new Kaito-based vegan shaving soaps, or to explore the company's other handmade bath and body products for men and women, please feel free to visit their official website at www.blackshipgroomingco.com or call 724-201-6411 to speak with a representative today!
About Black Ship Grooming Co.
Black Ship Grooming Co. was founded by Kelly Hogan with a focus on providing the best beard products and shaving experience for men. The company's first product was handcrafted shaving brushes. What started out as a hobby, quickly grew into a real passion for providing people with quality, handmade bath and body care products.
Today, Black Ship Grooming Co. continues to follow the old-fashioned way of making products by hand and in small batches. Their mission is to make heirloom-quality products, so their customers can pass their experiences down to their sons and daughters.
Contact Information
Kelly Hogan
Black Ship Grooming Co.
724-201-6411
Contact Us
