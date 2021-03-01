2021 Edition Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity Plan Released along with Cloud based DR/BC and Security Compliance by Janco
March 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City UT, - Janco Associates, Inc. (Janco), announced today the release of the 2021 Edition of its Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template, Security Manual and it's How to Guide for Cloud and Outsourcing. The focus of these updates is using the Cloud for DR/BC while meeting compliance mandates.
The CEO of Janco, M. Victor Janulaitis said, "IT managers have eagerly implemented cloud applications to reap its many benefits including lower hardware, infrastructure, and energy costs. Now the focus is on having DR/BC Plans that utilize cloud processing as a top priority." He added, "The recent storms in Texas have shown many CIOs that DR/BC at a time when working from home is the norm, processing plans need to be more resilient. With the 2021 editions of our Cloud, DR/BC, and Security Templates we have addressed those needs directly."
This core documents are delivered electronically along with specific infrastructure procedures, job descriptions and electronic forms. In addition, there are over 200 pages of additional supporting materials that can be used by companies to update their existing DR/BC plans and Security protocols. Being modular in nature, Janco's full bundle does not need to be implemented. Rather components of the How to Cloud Guide, DR/BC, and Security Templates can be extracted and added to existing infrastructure and plans.
The 2021 Edition has detail DR/BC activation procedures and implementation work plans. The bundle of three templates provides clear examples of how to get something done quickly and efficiently given the needs of today's complex operating environments. Any sized organization can benefit from this tool. It is comprehensive and the processes created are concise and easily implemented. There are checklists and examples of what is needed to get systems and networks working quickly.
The Cloud Disaster Recovery and Security Bundle is available in electronic download format. To get more information go to https://www.e-janco.com/clouddisasterrecoverysecruity.htm.
Janco is west coast based consulting firm that publishes the HandiGuide® series of book used by IT, HR and other professionals as the source of information on topics from PC Polices to job positions and responsibilities. In addition to book and survey publishing, Janco also publishes award winning business software.
