Gastroenterology Health Partners, the Region's Largest Independent Gastroenterology Practice, Brings Attention to National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March
March 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsMarch is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Gastroenterology Health Partners, the region's largest independent gastroenterology practice, is dedicated to bringing attention to colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer, sometimes referred to as colon cancer, is responsible for the loss of 50,000 lives in the United States every year. However, thanks to advances in colorectal cancer screenings as well as increased colon cancer awareness over the last 40 years, the number of lives lost each year is steadily decreasing.
National Colorectal Awareness Month is dedicated to encouraging patients and survivors of colorectal cancer, as well as the caregivers who help colorectal cancer victims, to share their stories and bring awareness through information about colorectal cancer prevention. As a leader in the field of colorectal cancer prevention, Gastroenterology Health Partners hopes to bring even more attention to the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer and educate people on the steps that can be taken to prevent colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death by cancer in the United States, after lung cancer, but it has a 90% survival rate if detected early and treated immediately. Signs and symptoms of colon cancer include pain in the abdomen, blood in the stool, change in bowel movements including sudden constipation and excessive amounts of gas, fatigue, discomfort in the abdominal area, and unexplained weight loss. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it's recommended that they visit their local gastroenterologist as soon as possible to discuss the various testing options that can diagnose colorectal cancer.
There are many different ways to screen for colorectal cancer. Out of all possible options, colonoscopy is the recommended first-line procedure, also considered the screening gold-standard. Colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screenings by many experts because of its dual purpose – this means that colonoscopy can both detect and remove small benign polyps before the polyps become cancer. Gastroenterology Health Partners follows the guidelines set forth by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) for screening.
This knowledge is widely available; however, in recent years, new information has been released regarding the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. In the past, it was recommended that men and women over the age of 50 be regularly screened. Earlier this year, Gastroenterology Health Partners endorsed the Digestive Health Partners Association's message that men and women should start being screened for colorectal cancer at the age of 45.
Former President Bill Clinton dedicated March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in 2000. Over the last 20 years, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and other allies have raised awareness of the signs, symptoms, and measures of prevention for colon cancer in a variety of ways.
Throughout the month of March, patients, survivors, and advocates of colorectal cancer are encouraged to raise awareness around the disease by participating in a wide array of events to show allegiance to lowering the number of colorectal cancer deaths each year including:
While the entirety of March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, March 5th is Dress in Blue Day. Dress in Blue Day allows allies against colorectal cancer to join the Alliance's mission to end colorectal cancer. Through the act of wearing blue, participants help to raise awareness of the disease, support the work of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, and honor those who have been impacted by colorectal cancer.
By taking the Colorectal Cancer Screening Pledge, participants promise to get regular colon cancer screenings back on track after regular screenings were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge aims to connect signees with the necessary resources as well as reminders to get screened regularly. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance aims to gain 10,000 pledges throughout the month of March.
With how much is shared across social media these days, it only makes sense for colorectal cancer prevention information to be shared across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram throughout the month of March. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance has made it even easier for participants to share information with an arsenal of ready-to-share posts available on their website.
A big part of raising awareness around colorectal cancer throughout the month of March is teaching people that colorectal cancer is not a type of cancer that targets a specific race, sex, or age group. While regular colorectal cancer screenings are recommended for those aged 45 and up, those under the age of 45 are also at risk. Those born in the 1990s are 2 times more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 5 times more likely to be diagnosed with rectal cancer than those born in the 1950s. It's estimated that in 2020, 18,000 people (the equivalent of 49 people a day) under the age of 50 were diagnosed with colorectal cancer. With that being said, if someone under the age of 45 is experiencing any of the various symptoms of colorectal cancer it is recommended that they get screened by a trusted gastroenterologist.
Gastroenterology Health Partners has four main locations throughout Kentucky and Indiana as well as nine satellite office locations and is the leading provider of gastroenterology services in the region. Gastroenterology Health Partners offers a wide variety of services at all of their locations including a wide array of treatments for conditions, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, infusion therapy, manometry, pathology, and a focused gastrointestinal health research division. With 18 doctors on staff at various locations, Gastroenterology Health Partners is committed to providing the highest quality, most comprehensive health services for those suffering from gastrointestinal conditions and diseases including colorectal cancer. As a clear leader in the region, Gastroenterology Health Partners is dedicated to raising awareness around colorectal cancer, the preventative measures that can be taken, and how to get ahead of treatments for those diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
To learn more about Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and how Gastroenterology Health Partners can help, visit https://www.gastrohealthpartners.com. Gastroenterology Health Partners is also on Facebook and YouTube where the doctors within the region's largest practice create videos to help educate visitors on the importance of gastrointestinal health management. To learn more about Gastroenterology Health Partners and to schedule an appointment at one of their conveniently located offices, visit the website today.
About Gastroenterology Health Partners
Gastroenterology Health Partners provides care to children, teenagers, and adults across Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and surrounding communities as the largest gastroenterology practice in the region. Gastroenterology Health Partners began with a vision to deliver top-level GI care at the most competitive cost in the region. Gastroenterology Health Partners has since established its regional foothold in succeeding its mission to deliver exceptional, comprehensive care for all gastrointestinal health needs across two states. For more information on the services offered, locations of care, or to connect with a physician of Gastroenterology Health Partners, visit [url=https://www.GastroHealthPartners.com]https://www.gastrohealthpartners.com[url].
Contact Information
