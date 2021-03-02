White Plains, NY Doctor & Author Publishes Children's "Going to The Doctor" Book
March 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI'm Not Scared to Get a Shot, a new book by Maryann Buetti-Sgouros, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being scared to get a shot or vaccine is a very common childhood fear. A pediatrician who is a former scaredy-cat herself has created I'm Not Scared to Get a Shot to help kids to overcome it with a smile and make that fear disappear. This book can inspire readers to be brave and at ease with this very common procedure.
Visit the book's website at https://notscaredtogetashot.com.
About the Author
Maryann Buetti-Sgouros, MD is a practicing pediatrician in New York and currently the pediatric department chair at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. She has three children of her own and many she has the pleasure of taking care of on a daily basis. She loves to play piano and has been known to sing with her patients to distract them while getting vaccines. She is an avid cook and loves to share nutritious food, positive vibes, and heartfelt laughter with others.
Per Dr. Buetti-Sgouros: "All of the author's earning proceeds will go to local charities and organizations that benefit the health and wellness of children."
I'm Not Scared to Get a Shot is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3468-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
