MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners

March 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(New York, March 2, 2021) – The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Sara Margolis and Rayiner Hashem have been named partners in the firm, effective February 1, 2021.
Sara Margolis's practice focuses on a broad range of trial and appellate matters, including intellectual property and securities litigation. She joined MoloLamken in 2015 after working as an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Vincent L. Briccetti of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Ms. Margolis has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star and is an active member of the New York Inn of Court and the New York Intellectual Property Law Association. She is a graduate of Columbia Law School and holds a B.A. magna cum laude from Middlebury College. Prior to law school, she worked at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, where she advocated on behalf of biotech companies. Ms. Margolis is admitted in New York.
Rayiner Hashem's practice focuses on patent, appellate, and complex civil litigation. Mr. Hashem served as a law clerk to the Honorable Dolores K. Sloviter of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. During law school, he also served as a law clerk to former Commissioner Meredith A. Baker of the Federal Communications Commission. He attended Northwestern University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude, and holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Before attending law school, he was a software engineer at a wireless technology R&D company. Mr. Hashem is admitted in New York, Illinois, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.
"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy," Benchmark Litigation.
