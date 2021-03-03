Amarillo, TX Author Publishes Father & Son Memoir
March 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Cast, a new book by Jerry Quinto, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jerry, or Jedge, as his father likes to call him, began his first fly-fishing trip with his father at ten years old. Throughout their lives, Jerry and his father create memories and bond over their fishing excursions. Through the good times and the struggles, cancer and Alzheimer's, fishing has always been their way to stay connected to nature, and each other. Follow along for their successes and failures, adventures and tragedies, all the way through the last cast.
About the Author
Jerry Quinto has been a carpenter for over forty years. He especially enjoys making custom wood fly-rod cases. Along with his career, Quinto was involved as a volunteer fireman for fourteen years and has helped coach baseball and wrestling teams for his children and grandchildren. He has taken fly tying classes with his father, belonged to the Golden Spread Fly Fishers Club and Trout Unlimited. Fishing, of course, is always one of his top priorities and finds it a relaxing reprieve from daily life.
The Last Cast is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3398-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
