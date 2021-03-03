Tuscaloosa, AL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Do You Want to Be a Worm When You Can Be a Butterfly?, a new book by Deacon Willie Lee Walton Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why Do You Want to Be a Worm When You Can Be a Butterfly? is about life experiences and decision making regarding this exposure. This book was designed to help encourage humanity to make wise decisions in regards to the world and the people in it. It should express that friendship is essential for true social harmony. The concepts of choosing friends wisely, committing selfless acts, and acknowledging a higher order of existence all enhance the betterment of humanity.
About the Author
Deacon Willie is a very happily married man of thirty-three years, an ordained Deacon, and General Superintendent of Church School, where he and his wife and two sons share the faith. They are all golfers, mostly for the exercise and spending time with each other. Deacon Willie is very proud of his family, and a lot of the values of this book have been instilled into them.
Why Do You Want to Be a Worm When You Can Be a Butterfly? is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4589-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us