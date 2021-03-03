Oakridge, TN Native M.M. Dockter Publishes Childhood Autobiography
March 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Oakridge Kids, a new book by M. M. Dockter , has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
This Book of Stories Recalling The Author's Years in Oakridge is A Love Letter to the small town she and many others call home.
She says, "Oak Ridge, Tennessee will always be home to me. Of all the numerous places as a child growing up, "The City behind the Fence" is by far the most magical and wondrous. THE OAK RIDGE KIDS is a "Huckleberry Finn" and "Tom Sawyer" adventure of countless stories from a fairy tale childhood that have been told and retold to our children and grandchildren."
About the Author
M. M. Dockter is a poetic artist with two published poetry books, "Evanesce" and "Enter the Labyrinth." Her passion in life is writing; for there is nothing more sacred or valuable than the written word. She and her husband reside in Pueblo West, Colorado, but no matter where this former Oak Ridge kid may end up putting down roots, "The Secret City" will forever have a special place in her heart.
The Oakridge Kids is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2096-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us