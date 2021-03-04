Waverly, TN Author Publishes Novel
March 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoses of Dreams Mist, a new book by Nellie I. Kavanagh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Roses of Dreams Mist is about a young girl who believes in fairies so much that she dreams about them. Emily Rose is put on a quest by the fairies, but she does not know. The fairies lead her to a young man, which begins Emily's journey of many twists and turns. As time passes, Emily forgets about the fairies, but they remain in her dreams, are they real? What secret is being kept from her?
About the Author
Nellie I. Kavanagh volunteers for the Sheriff's department crime watch unit in her town. She enjoys painting and creating jewelry. Kavanagh received her C.D.M. certificate while going through chemotherapy.
Roses of Dreams Mist is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4074-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us