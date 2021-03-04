Journalist and Author Harvey Kubernik is not only reporting music industry news, he's making music industry news
March 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis Saturday Night, March 6th, PBS-TV will broadcast a television special hosted by famed New York deejay and television personality Murray the K (Kaufman), called "It's What's Happening, Baby," featuring performances by Martha & The Vandellas, Dionne Warwick, Herman's Hermits, Cannibal & The Headhunters, Marvin Gaye, Chuck Jackson, The Supremes, The Righteous Brothers, The Four Tops, The Miracles, and Ray Charles. During 1978 Harvey Kubernik co-produced and hosted "50/50," the landmark weekly television music and interview program from Theta Cable in Santa Monica, California broadcast on the milestone Z Channel in Los Angeles and Manhattan Cable in New York.Murray the K was a guest for a full episode. Cynthia Kirk, the music critic of "Variety" at the time, praised "50/50," and wrote "on a par with The Midnight Special."
"BANG!" The Bert Berns Story, the much-celebrated music documentary telling the story of one of music's true renaissance men who dominated the charts and met the mob, will be, for the first time in three years, widely available to "on demand viewers" starting March 2 through Giant Pictures and Abramorama Selects. Harvey's interview with Bert Berns's son, producer/director Brett Berns, and his co-director and film editor, Bob Sarles, is a full chapter in Harvey's most recent book "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," published by Otherworld Cottage Industries, and named by Barney Hoskyns co-founder of Rock's Back Pages to his 2021 list as "Essential Reading."
And HBO will debut Tina Turner's documentary on March 21st. The new issue of "Record Collector News" magazine is out with Harvey Kubernik's cover story implementing his 1975 interview with Tina and the group narrative story behind her Phil Spector produced and Jack Nitzsche-arranged "River Deep, Mountain High" Gold Star Recording Studio session. The musical influence of Ike and Tina Turner are also examined in "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters section on the epic "Gimme Shelter" documentary.
IN OTHER NEWS: The new March 2021 issue of "Shindig!" the popular UK music monthly's cover story on the Mamas and the Papas' debut LP incorporates Harvey Kubernik interviews with Guy Webster, Michelle Phillips, Lou Adler and Bones Howe.
"Ugly Things" magazine now has Kubernik's multi-voice narrative examination of the Johnny Cash/Bob Dylan friendship and music relationship up on their website:http://ugly-things.com/johnny-cash-live-at-san-quentin-returns-and-a-1975-interview/. (Kubernik's Dylan/Cash article was subsequently listed on the well-regarded Bob Dylan news website, www.expectingrain.com).
In Late February, "Music Connection" featured Kubernik's article on The Band's new deluxe edition re-release of the "Stage Fright" album: https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-the-band-stage-fright-50th-anniversary, Last Friday, Harvey's "Music Connection" article brought you into the legacy of Island Records and their "Volume One Vinyl Series." Harvey now reminds us about the just released, highly acclaimed Bob Marley box set "Songs of Freedom: The Island Years." See https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-bob-marley-island-records. This Friday "Music Connection" will spotlight Harvey's article on Leonard Cohen and the 50th anniversary of his "Songs of Love and Hate" album, and Kubernik's interview with Michael Posner on his new book on Leonard Cohen "Leonard Cohen, Untold Stories" published by Simon & Schuster in Canada in late 2020. Kubernik is the author of a 2015 book on Cohen, "Everybody Knows." (During March and April, "Music Connection will exhibit interviews by Harvey with John Mayall, Travis Pike, Marianne Faithfull, Allen Ginsberg, and Merry Clayton.)
March 4th is Bobby Womack's birthday, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was the subject of a profile by Harvey in the February 18, 2021 edition of BestClassicBands.com at Rock Hall Inductee Bobby Womack: R&B Legend, Friend of Rock Stars | Best Classic Bands
THIS JUST IN: On October 19, 2021, Sterling/Barnes and Noble will be publishing the Harvey Kubernik and Kenneth Kubernik book on Jimi Hendrix, "Voodoo Child."
