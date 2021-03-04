Launch Marketing Founder Named One of Round Rock Chamber's First Business Leader Series Speakers
March 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021—Launch Marketing, provider of turnkey marketing services for business-to-business technology companies, today announced Founder and CEO Christa Tuttle is among the first speakers in the Round Rock Chamber's Business Leader Series for entrepreneurs.
The Business Leader series is an initiative by the Round Rock Chamber Entrepreneurship Council to support entrepreneurial innovation and business growth in the region and will feature industry experts sharing business lessons, insights and tools from their entrepreneurial journeys. The series began March 2 and continues every first Tuesday of the month.
"Together, we can make a difference in our business community, enhance our innovation ecosystem and support local startups with opportunities for growth and success," says Daniel Hernandez, a Round Rock entrepreneur and Round Rock Chamber board member. "Amid the challenges of the pandemic, it has never been more important to bring entrepreneurs together to inspire each other to succeed."
As founder and CEO of Launch Marketing, Tuttle has helped more than 200 startups and large enterprise organizations launch and grow their marketing and align their sales and marketing teams. The agency she started almost 20 years ago has won numerous awards for client results, and Tuttle now actively supports entrepreneurs through several Austin-area organizations.
In 2020, Tuttle and her team launched Marketing Pro Series, which combines online courses, weekly exercises and templates, and private coaching with a marketing expert to help business owners, founders and entrepreneurs quickly create actionable marketing strategies and plans tailored to their businesses. For the Business Leader Series, she will share best practices for driving traffic to websites and generating leads with blogs.
"Through our work with clients at Launch Marketing and Marketing Pro Series, and my personal entrepreneur network, I've seen the contributions entrepreneurial innovation makes to our economy and communities. I understand the importance of practical advice and inspiration to help successfully bring new ideas and products to more customers," Tuttle says.
"We are excited to add this to our series of startup and entrepreneurship engagement programs," says Jason Ball, the chamber's president and CEO. "The benefits to economic vitality and quality of life from having a strong startup community are clear. The more we can make Round Rock a place where entrepreneurs are celebrated and startups are supported, the more we will foster a vibrant and growing economy."
Tuttle will speak on Tuesday, April 6, at the new, multi-functional Centro event space in downtown Round Rock at 305 W. Liberty Avenue. The event begins with breakfast and networking at 8 am, with programming starting at 8:30 and closing with time to meet the speakers at 10. Register online for the free event.
A schedule of the program's upcoming speakers is here.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a broad range of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses.
Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped more than 200 clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for its client work.
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing's Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness-at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About the Round Rock Chamber
The Round Rock Chamber is the economic generator for its thriving community. The chamber initiates programs that create a dynamic business climate and improved quality of life through innovative community partnerships and invested business leaders.
For more information visit, roundrockchamber.org.
