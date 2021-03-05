Pensacola, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Coop, a new book by Holly Valentine Sherman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up is hard to do. Children are afraid of the unknown – and everything is unknown to them. Trying new things, meeting new people, experiencing new environments, are all scary things to them.
Little Coop is no different. A lot is expected of him and he doesn't know how to cope with the pressure. Being an airplane comes with many responsibilities, and many challenges. How Little Coop learns to overcome his fears and meet the challenges will help teach children of all ages that being afraid is natural - but overcoming that fear is all part of the process of growing up.
About the Author
Holly Valentine Sherman is an ex-flight attendant with TWA. Since retiring, Holly enjoys skiing, hiking, kayaking, tennis, and dance. Also in her free time, Holly teaches Scottish dancing.
Little Coop is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8743-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
