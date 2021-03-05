Ohio Native Writes Religious Philosophy Novel
March 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNotebook Sermons, a new book by Loretta Ellen Edwards, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Loretta Ellen Edwards, not her real name of course, does not want to be connected to her stories. Not because she is ashamed, she wishes for her theories to sink or swim based on the truth rather than her personality, the way she dresses, or any other mortal opinion.
For a long time, Edwards has thought Christians have been following a well worn path without any thought of where they were going or why. When their religion does not make sense, they shrug their shoulders and think, It must be true. Everyone believes this way.
Notebook Sermons are short, easy-to-read stories that will challenge readers' thoughts and beliefs. Edwards asks that you do not believe her, but rather think for yourself! "The kingdom of heaven is within you." Find the answers that will make you a true believer.
This thought-provoking work is a great way to fill time between activities and can be used in a study group to discuss among others. You may just find answers to questions you had never thought to ask.
About the Author
Loretta Ellen Edwards married young, at a time when mothers stayed home to raise their children. She had two daughters and three sons. She lost her youngest daughter, her husband of sixty years, and her oldest son within six months of each other. Now a senior citizen, Edwards remains in good health. She spends her days playing with her great-grandchildren, taking long walks, and reading books by religious authors, finding herself disagreeing with their superstitious ideas. Her own book seeks to make sense of religion.
Notebook Sermons is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4150-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com/.
