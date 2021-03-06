Cedar Rapids, IA Author Publishes Novel
March 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Angel, a new book by CL Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a particularly bad day at work, Jeff returns home later than usual to find his dinner, prepared by his loving wife, Jane, has gone cold. That's when he loses his temper, in a blind rage, Jeff pushes Jane, and she hits her head on the way down. What has he done?
With Jane in the hospital and the police's scrutiny, now it's a waiting game to see when Jane wakes up… if Jane wakes up.
About the Author
CL Smith stated writing while in her teens, but fell away from it after graduating high school. It wasn't until recently she started writing again, when a friend suggested it. She resides in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and, in the past, has worked with schizophrenic people in their homes. The author is disabled.
The Angel is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2056-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us