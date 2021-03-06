Former Traveler Publishes Book of Northwestern History
March 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWest of the Divide, a new book by Paula Overton, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book/Author
"Paula Overton was born and raised in the South. She and her husband have traveled extensively all over the world and the United States. She loved the Northwest United States, including the area West of the Divide. The ruggedness of the area remains the same through the years. When she first saw the area around the Salmon River, even now with the modern highways and cities, it remains a wonderful rugged land. She thought back about the pioneers who came West to tame this wild land. This impeccable spot of the country inspired Overton to write about the settlers' experiences. And to try and bring to life what it must have been like to settle this terrain."
Both travelers and U.S. history buffs alike rejoice for the book that speaks to the heart of the Northwest. Anyone with an interest in the history of the United States and its development, especially the area West of the Divide, will thoroughly enjoy Paula Overton's work.
West of the Divide is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7816-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
