A Different Kind of Easter Egg and Sugar Treat from Griddly
March 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsIn unusual times, Griddly Games has an unusual idea for this year's Easter basket. Griddly Games has an egg kit and a sugar kit that just might make Easter an egg-stra sweet day for science and craft fans.
Griddly Games today announced that its egg-ceptional science + art activity kits, Just Add Egg and Just Add Sugar, fit into any Easter basket without the calories.
Just Add Egg and Just Add Sugar are two different kit "ingredients" that are "added" to Griddly's most successful product series, that includes the multi-award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits: Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun, Just Add Glue, Just Add Baking Soda, and Just Add Fruits & Veggies.
Just Add Egg (MSRP $29.95 for ages 5 and up) is the egg-citing new kit that is an egg-cellent way for science to be egg-ceptionally fun. Like all of the Just Add kits, this product comes with everything you need except for the adding ingredient. This time, add egg for multiple bio-organic experiments and art activities. Just Add Egg is the eco-friendly kit that will inspire any artist or scientist. Enjoy making up to five different egg-speriments and seven different art egg-tivities including making your own dinosaur egg, egg shell geode, or even make an egg totally disappear!
Just Add Sugar (MSRP $24.95 for ages 8 and up) is the sweet way for science and art to be even more fun. Just add your own sugar for multiple organic chemical experiments and art activities. Enjoy making homemade candy, of course, and don't forget to clean up with your new homemade sugar-inspired soap!
Reisa Schwartzman, founder and president of Griddly Games, said, "Just Add Egg and Just Add Sugar are a great complement to all of the decorated eggs and jelly beans in the basket. Parents can be happy that we are always trying to provide activity-based products that encourage and engage children, boys and girls, about the fun and interest in science."
The science kits from Griddly are just one part of the company product line. Griddly Games is also the maker of the award-winning board games Rocket Lander, Oversight, Rainbows and Storms, Words of the Wise, Chronicles of the Mind, Wise Alec™, Wise Alec™ Junior, and the Wise Alec™ Expansion Packs (Body Works, Bright Ideas, Civilize This, Nature Nuts, and Sports Buffs).
About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games' instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and get all of the most up-to-date, immediate information by interacting with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Walsh PR
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
Walsh PR
203-292-6280
Contact Us