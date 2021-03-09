Houston, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
March 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Don't Know My Story Yet!, a new book by Alvando D. Ray, has been released by Rise Above Books.
This non-fiction book shared by Alvando gives a in depth account of one's spiritual transition.
Many trying situations and sketchy circumstances are shared, that help give some understanding of the robust bonds that he struggled to break. The miry clay was thick, but GOD delivered him!
Heartaches, headaches, and body aches were all part of it. Miracles and revelations from GOD highlight this piece.
Sensitive aspects of his action-packed life outlined the propensity. Stuck, doubting the ability to change, he decides to try it GOD's way. Pressing through the shame, hurt, and frustration wondrous works began to happen. He began to walk and talk different, battling spiritually with power and insight.
Hope and encouragement is given through his challenges and melees. Many counted him out, thus making his testimony more impacting. Even though Alvando has shared much, he still says "You Don't Know My Story Yet!"
About the Author
Alvando D. Ray was born on 7/20/1973, and is from Houston, TX. He's married with adult children, and the pastor of Spirit of Hope Tabernacle which he founded in 2018. Alvando is the author of ten books thus far. He has also helped others with editing and publishing their literary works. Mr. Ray and his wife, Lisa E. Ray, own Ray'z Tax Company and Rise Above Books. Once he surrendered to GOD, the Holy Spirit quickened him.
After only a year or so being back in church, Alvando became highly active in many church activities. Shockingly, after such a traumatic and turmoil entangled lifestyle, he began to answer a calling to preach the gospel. Supernatural experiences with GOD began to encompass his life. He shares these encounters and more as he is led by the spirit. Alvando has incorporated writing into his ministry, with hopes of reaching who GOD wills.
You Don't Know My Story Yet! is available in paperback and eBook. You can purchase the book on Amazon.com and the Rise Above Books website (http://riseabovebooks.com/).
