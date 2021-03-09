Debut Author From Chester, PA Publishes Suspense Thriller
March 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCircus, a new book by Christopher Shavers, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Prepare to be transported to the place where nightmares come true in Circus, the thrilling new novel by Christopher Shavers. Fans of Erin Morgenstern's Night Circus and Stephanie Garber's famous Caraval series will rejoice at this innovative twist on the genre gripping the nation.
About the Book
"Need an escape from reality? Come to the Circus. The only ones here are you, revenge, and creatures escaping into reality.
Not all nightmares stay in your head. Some haunt you in your homes. Some eat at your dreams. Others live like you. But they all have one thing in common. They all live off of fear. So, what better place for nightmares to gather fear in plain sight than at a circus.
Come to get away and see where the lines of frightening and fantastic blur. Shows so unbelievable, you won't believe how everyone, and everything, comes back together."
About the Author
Christopher Shavers is a performing arts renaissance man from Chester, PA. He has been writing and performing poetry, music, theatre, and writing for most of his life.
To keep up with Shavers and all his work, you can find him on Facebook @Christopher Shavers (Dragiare) and on his Instagram @faceless_raven
Circus is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3060-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
