Scheller's Fitness and Cycling, a Local Bicycle and Fitness Equipment Store, has Moved Back Into Breckenridge Lane Location Previously Lost to Fire
March 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWhen the Scheller's Fitness and Cycling team went into work on the 17th of June in 2019, they didn't expect their day to end with the building that housed the company's St. Matthew's location being on fire. Yet that's exactly what happened when a fire that started in Simply Mac rapidly spread throughout the strip mall that housed the electronics store, Domino's Pizza, and Scheller's Fitness and Cycling. Now, less than two years after the tragedy forced Scheller's Fitness and Cycling to relocate, the company is excited to announce that they have moved back into their Breckenridge Lane location and are open for business in a fully remodeled space.
While a tragedy such as a fire oftentimes drives a business to ruin, Scheller's Fitness and Cycling was able to reopen their doors for business 60 days later at a temporary storefront on Westport Road. The blessing of being able to relocate was not lost on the owners of Scheller's Fitness and Cycling. Marty Scheller, one of the three brothers who runs and owns the cycling and fitness equipment store, described it as "…an answered prayer that the space on Westport Road was able to be moved into because the space needed by Scheller's to move into and operate was not common in the St. Matthew's area." While Scheller's operated out of their Westport Road location next to Target, the Scheller's team quickly got to work on planning how to rebuild their Breckenridge Lane location as quickly as possible. It would take over a year but the wait was well worth it as the new Breckenridge Lane location offers the store owners all the room they need to display the bicycles and larger pieces of fitness equipment they offer while providing customers the space required to browse the extensive inventory.
As the tumultuous year of 2020 passed, 2021 was ushered in, and Scheller's Fitness and Cycling took the new year to a whole new meaning by re-opening their old Breckenridge Lane location on February 15th. There were multiple reasons that Scheller's Fitness and Cycling wanted to move back into their old location at 132 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville, Kentucky. For one, the business that has been operating in Louisville, KY for the past 40 years was ready to get back into a location that their customers were familiar with. Scheller's also wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to remodel their once chopped-up store layout for a more modern and open floor plan that took advantage of the entire 7,500 square foot space.
Scheller's Fitness and Cycling was founded in 1979 by Greg Scheller during the bicycle boom of the 1970s. Brothers Greg, Tim, and Marty are partners today. The three brothers continue to successfully run six different store locations across Kentucky and Indiana. The six locations, including the newly reopened location at 132 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville, Kentucky, offer a plethora of bicycle brands and types, as well as a full selection of indoor fitness equipment for home and office. Favorite cycle brands include Trek, Jamis, Electra, Sun Bicycles, Salsa and Cat Trike, and TerraTrike. Bicycle types span the gamut from road, commuter, and mountain bikes, to electric bikes and trikes. Cyclists can also find a full selection of parts, accessories, helmets, shoes, car racks, and more. The company's fitness equipment options include quality treadmills, elliptical machines, weight lifting equipment, water rowers, and more, with prices to meet many budgets. Fitness equipment brands available at Scheller's include Life Fitness, True Fitness, Tuff Stuff, BH Fitness, WaterRower, Echelon, Inspire Fitness, Octane Fitness, Power Plate, HydroMassage, Nustep, Cybex, and StairMaster.
The dedicated team at Scheller's Fitness and Cycling not only sells various fitness equipment and bicycles but also offers an assortment of services at all six locations. Customers who already own fitness or bicycling equipment can stop into their local Scheller's location to get bikes serviced and fitness equipment repaired or moved from one location to another. Scheller's Fitness and Cycling also offers financing on equipment purchases, bicycling rentals, and deliveries, as well as custom bike fitting and a trade-in program for cyclists who are looking to upgrade their bicycles for a newer or different model. Those interested in learning more about the services offered at Scheller's Fitness and Cycling can learn more by visiting the company's website at https://www.Schellers.com/.
All six locations of Scheller's Fitness and Cycling are currently open for business Monday through Saturday. Customers can visit their most convenient location to shop in-store or shop online. Scheller's offers in-store pick up and delivery for those who would rather shop online than in-store due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers are encouraged to monitor Scheller's website as the company runs multiple sales on fitness equipment and bicycles alike throughout the year.
As the weather warms and people spend more time outside, now is as good a time as any to shop Scheller's for fitness equipment and cycling needs. Customers can visit https://www.Schellers.com/ to learn more about the various products and services offered at each location and see the current stock that Scheller's Fitness and Cycling has available for purchase. Scheller's Fitness and Cycling is also active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube where the company hosts videos of fitness equipment and bicycling walkthroughs, store tours, repair videos, workout routines, and more. To contact Scheller's Fitness and Cycling, visit the company's Contact Us webpage and reach out to the most conveniently located Scheller's location to speak to a member of their experienced and dedicated staff today.
About Scheller's Fitness and Cycling
For over 40 years, Scheller's Fitness and Cycling has been a staple in the exercise-oriented Louisville community. A company that started as one bicycle shop spurred into opening by the cycling boom of the 1970s enters 2021 with six locations across Kentucky and Indiana including the recently reopened location at 132 Breckenridge Lane that was lost to a fire in 2019. The four Scheller's Fitness and Cycling locations in Middletown, Okolona, St. Matthews, and Lexington, Kentucky as well as two locations in Evansville and Clarksville, Indiana offer residential and commercial fitness equipment as well as bicycling equipment, accessories, and various repair and maintenance services. Visit the company's website at https://www.Schellers.com/ today to learn more about Scheller's Fitness and Cycling.
Contact Information
Scheller
Scheller
(502) 897-2611
Contact Us
