Social Service Professional Antonio Sherrell Publishes Debut Book
March 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSystematic: How to Get Out of the System Mindset, a new book by Antonio D. Sherrell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
This book aims to break the shackles of our overdependence on systems or institutions -like work, religion, school, and criminal justice system, and expose how they confine or limit us from maximizing our God-given potentials. This book also gives direction on how to change that mindset. The inspiration to write this book was borne out of my personal experiences in life. I categorize the journey of my life into two parts: systemic validation and post-systemic validation.
About the Author
Antonio Sherrell grew up in Detroit, a city with an infamous reputation for crime and violence. Even in this, he was fortunate enough to enjoy a good upbringing. One of his goals is to help youths maximize their potential by reducing the juvenile recidivism rate through education and mentorship. And also to carry on the Sherrell legacy and make his father proud as he would have wanted. Currently, he lives in Atlanta with his beautiful wife and son. He works in the social service field as an advocate and his wife is an attorney. They are both working toward success in their careers.
You can even keep up with Sherrell on Instagram @_uncharted_territory
Systematic: How to Get Out of the System Mindset is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8059-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
