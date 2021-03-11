North Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Religious Fiction
March 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPainful Awareness, a new book by Linda F. Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Painful Awareness is about fulfilling God's purpose for your life on Earth. If you don't, you must repeat it until you get it right with little to no remembrance of your past life.
This tale targets the life of a young lady, Sierra who, instead of spreading the Good News of God's Word, becomes bitter and jealous of the life her friends have because she thought it was better than hers.
You should know that whatever you do in your life on Earth merits forgiveness if you have a sincere heart of repentance. Very few people understand the totality of God's Love for His children.
God is with you always, waiting on a true, repentant heart to live a life of purpose and joy, here in this lifetime, in this dimension.
About the Author
Linda F. Peterson enjoys reading and writing, and also wishes to heal the world and make it a better place. She is a single mother of three and a proud grandmother of five.
Painful Awareness is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3312-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
