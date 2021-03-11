Green Bay, WI Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
THNAT, a new book by POC author, Nicole Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
THNAT is the story of a little creature who finds himself isolated and alone. As he tries to make friends, he becomes more and more grateful for the one passerby who stops to listen and care.
This book speaks to the fundamental values of acceptance and sympathy- simply listening with an open heart and being there for another can change the world as we know it.
About the Author
At age 13, Nicole Martin wrote THNAT in an attempt to understand and verbalize some of the challenging experience of her life growing up in Wisconsin. As a child, she was frequently left out or bullied because she looked different from everyone else, including during a summer camp where kids would smear peanut butter in her hair and throw seeds at her. She has always been immensely thankful for the few people in her life who bothered to look deeper than her skin, and wanted to highlight their positive impact with this book, clearly inspired by the tone of Dr. Seuss.
The story was modified slightly for a school assignment, and her friend Krissy helped with some of the illustration ideas. In 2020, Nicole revisited the original story and released this edited version.
The fun doesn't have to end on the last page! You can keep up with Martin and THNAT on the website www.thnatbook.com.There are additional resources for POC youth experiencing bullying.
THNAT is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7285-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
