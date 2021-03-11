Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Advice Book
March 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book by Nobody for Everybody, a new book by Herman Goldstein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With eighty years of life experiences as his guide, Herman Goldstein provides a guide to life for anyone and everyone. It's an exploration of the most profound: religion, God and the afterlife. But it's also about dating, marriage, children, healthy living, and much, much more.
The Book by Nobody for Everybody is a truly unique blend of sage advice and introspection. Witty, frank, and clever, Goldstein's nuggets of wisdom from a life well lived are relatable to readers of all ages and life stories.
The Book by Nobody for Everybody is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0195-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us