Dover, DE Author Publishes Novel
March 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Democracy: One Family's Story, a new book by W.A. Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
True Democracy: One Family's Story is a work of historical fiction concerning three generations of Americans: Ann Ethel Henry, her daughter Beulah Henry Anderson, and Beulah's children. Beulah is born into slavery, but attains her freedom. Beulah watches her family grow, unhindered by racism or prejudice. Politics, industry, sports, music, art, and literature benefit from the contributions of every American. And with its people unified in support of this exceptional democratic experiment, the United States becomes a global powerhouse. This fictional story, set in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, explores the possibility of true democracy for all Americans, where, through legislation and education, our country operates without prejudice, race discrimination, or bias. Through the eyes of a uniquely American family, we see a people working together to build a truly United States of America, embracing its color, culture, and diversity in one great nation.
About the Author
W.A. Scott came to Delaware from Maryland after completing Basic Training in the U. S. Air Force, as a maintenance Crew Chief on C-5 Galaxy Aircraft. Scott traveled around the country and overseas in support of C-5 missions. He retired after 20 years of service. During his time in the military, he joined the base Gospel Choir as a singer then a drummer. After retirement he continued to play and sing for several groups around the tri state area. Scott's hobbies are all about music, travel, history and sports. He has been to 48 states meeting people of all walks of life. He coached his daughter's middle school basketball team as well as the youth basketball teams in Dover. He loves to talk about history, in particular American History. Mr. Scott has been married to his loving wife Sandy for 36 years: has 3 daughters and nine grandchildren.
True Democracy: One Family's Story is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3488-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
