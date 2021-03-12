Hillside, NJ Pastor Publishes Religious Healing Guidebook
March 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Grace of the Lord Will Heal Our Nation, a new book by Pastor Veronica Odiase, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
The Grace of the Lord Will Heal Our Land discusses the devastation happening all over the world. We need Doctor Jesus more than ever to survive and make it through on a daily basis. Children of Most High God, we should not forget what the LORD said: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
This book will help everyone all over the world come together and pray for God to bring healing to their communities, towns, cities, states, countries, and nations. The whole world is sick at this moment with physical and spiritual sickness that need prayer to cure, both physical sicknesses such as COVID-19 (coronavirus) and other diseases and spiritual sicknesses. People will be able to read this book and know exactly what to do in putting prayer groups together for healing, reviving, revitalizing, and reenergizing our countries starting from the small communities to our nations.
About the Author
Pastor Veronica Odiase holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mercy College in Dobb Ferry, New York, and a master's degree with a certificate in special education from Jersey City University, Jersey City, New Jersey. She has been a part of the Newark Public School System for twenty-four years as a teacher.
Pastor Veronica Odiase is anointed by God as a Prophetess, Pastor, Evangelist, Teacher, Counselor, and Preacher of the Word. She does a lot of outreach in so many communities. She goes from one group of people to another praying and counsels others.
The Grace of the Lord Will Heal Our Nation a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7089-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
