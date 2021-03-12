New Jersey Native Publishes Sequel to Mystery Novel
Returning Home: Assignment Complete, a new book by Mia Scara, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
In the sequel to In the Name of Old Glory, the truth is revealed. We find our agents of the CIA and British Intelligence working together again and finding out the mystery of the Ashet family. Agent Samuels' partner is once again on the scene after believing he was dead. Her plans to marry the king and live the happily ever after are shattered when a murder is committed and disaster strikes the Mediterranean country, leaving it inoperable.
How does all this end? Returning Home will put you in the middle of all the things happening and will keep you guessing. Will the new and returning characters be able to iron out the mystery and return home?
About the Author
This is the second book written by Mia Scara. Being retired has given the long time New Jersey resident more time to enjoy her passion. With many working titles on her resume, she has also managed to write poetry. Her life in an adult community is calm, and she enjoys her parents, who are in their nineties, happy.
Returning Home: Assignment Complete a 424-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3064-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
