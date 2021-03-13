Lamar, MO Author Publishes Novel
March 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeven Score and Four, a new book by Dave Spiering, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How would you feel if someone wrote a biography on you and they completely misrepresented you and what was important to you? How would you respond if, when confronted, they just shrugged it off or said that was how they wanted other to interpret your life?
Or what if you wrote an autobiography and someone came along and completely changed it? And what if they told everyone that their version was the one you wanted everyone to believe?
For half a century, the progressive, secular modernists have been doing just that with history. Mirroring their new religious and philosophical mindset, their standard of values have been superimposed on the past. The old ideas of truth, morality, and spiritual destiny have been erased.
Follow as adventurers as they go back in time and rewrite history to change the past. With careful attention to the actual lives of those in the past, Seven Score and Four paints a picture of what may have happened should humanity have time-traveling capabilities.
Seven Score and Four is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8764-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
