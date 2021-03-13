Arlington, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Angry Dirt, a new book by Leticia Saucedo Gaona, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When we let someone anger us and don't forgive, then our anger grows slowly like cancer and we begin to see more specks on others. This cancer grows until we become so miserable that we can't see all the blessings around us.
When we forgive and practice the fruits of the Spirit, then we are free of this cancerous anger, and this is how the story was born.
About the Author
Leticia Saucedo Gaona is a church teacher who teaches children God's word through their levels, writing her own stories according to the teachings, designing her own illustrations. She is also a ventriloquist, using many different puppets to teach and bring cheer to children, as well as people who are grown to old age. She is a storyteller at heart.
The Angry Dirt is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6069-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
