Orlando, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDelilah & Samson: Adventures World, a new book by Miz Marta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This fictional story following the adventures of Delilah and her dog companion Samson, their adventures start out when Delilah is a child till the time she is in her teenage years. With heroic elements, Delilah is a voice and force to be reckoned with when it comes to saving the lives of innocent animals. Before each story, there is a short introduction about different animals, teaching children basic facts and providing entertainment as well.
About the Author
Miz Marta was born in Puerto Rico. She comes from a large family and has always had the desire to write and become an author. She is happily married to her husband Jaime and resides in Orlando, Florida.
Delilah & Samson: Adventures World is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7104-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
