Emmaus, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sinner Detector, a new book by Kathleen A. Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being called to a murder scene in a small town, detectives are challenged by the case of an assaulted woman, brutally murdered and shamed. Going from the past to the present, the story of a heart-broken priest is entangled with these ongoing murders, but how? A deadly path that emerges from an unrequited love will keep you turning the page.
About the Author
Kathleen A. Murphy is a retired executive assistant of 34 years at East Penn School District. She has always been an avid reader and was inspired by her mother. With her father in law enforcement, murder and mystery has always intrigued her. She has two children.
The Sinner Detector is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3461-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
