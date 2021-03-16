Lancaster County, SC Educator Publishes Children's Literacy Book
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Goat Named Tater, a new book by Joli Oliver Elder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Meet Tater the goat! He's a dreamer and adventurer who teaches children about counting, colors and months of the year, all while exploring exotic locales, local events, and his farm! Join him as he travels to the farmers market and explores all of the different seasons in this fun adventure.
This book is perfect for both parents and teachers alike hoping to reach young readers. Told in a rhyming pattern, children will retain information while accompanying Tater on his exciting adventures!
About the Author
Joli Oliver Elder resides in Lancaster, SC, with her husband, Jamie Elder, with whom she has raised rescued goats, horses, dogs and cats. Joli is the youngest of four. Her parents, Wade and Libby, have been more than instrumental in her love of learning, reading and writing.
Joli graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, after studying English, mass communication and public relations. She enjoys attending Indian Land Transformation Church. She works in a Special Needs Classroom for Lancaster County School District.
Elder's passion for teaching and special education inspired her to write this debut book. She has even donated copies of the book to some children's hospitals and libraries in her area.
A Goat Named Tater a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2188-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us