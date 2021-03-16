Good Green Earth Approved By The State of Oregon Department of Agriculture
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBarrie, ON - After already enjoying four years of fruitful growth, the team behind The Good Green Earth Company is proud to announce that they have been approved by The State of Oregon Department of Agriculture.
"This is obviously a big step for us, and it's another sign that we're making a top-quality product," said Good Green Earth's President & Founder, Gary Crowell.
"For Bokashi Pro-Gro fermented soil fertilizer to receive approval, we had to prove the product efficacy and safety for the earth, the environment, as well as animals and humans. We have always stood by our product, and now consumers in Oregon know they can trust it."
The year-over-year growth of the My Good Green Earth line has been staggering, as they continue to achieve crucial milestones and certifications such as:
"To me, it's just as important to be trusted in those markets as it is to be sold in those markets," added Crowell.
"We are focused on getting our products into as many homes and gardens as possible in North America. There is also incredible potential for our timely and unique products to gain traction in the horticultural markets and garden centers on a large scale."
Thanks to signature products like Bokashi Pro–Gro™, My Good Green Earth continues to double its sales, year-over-year, with no signs of slowing down.
They are also the manufacturer of products such as the Bokashi Compost System. It turns food scraps, including meats, cheese, and small bones into nutrient-rich compost within weeks with no foul odours or bugs. This rich compost has twice the nutrient value and moisture of traditional fertilizer, with none of the inherent issues.
Bokashi Plus is an all-natural compost accelerator, used to speed up the transformation of food waste and other organics into nutrient-rich compost within weeks.
About My Good Green Earth
My Good Green Earth shares your desire to nurture strong and healthy growth in our gardens and in our communities.
We are passionate about creating products that allow you to make a positive and sustainable choice for growing.
Our mission is to improve the quality of gardening practices through research and innovation. This can only be done by developing products that are natural, organic and free from toxins and pesticides. Gardeners like you deserve the knowledge, tools and ability to revitalize your soil and maximize your plants' full potential.
