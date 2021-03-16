ISPE Canada Affiliate Names New 2021 Executive Board and Board of Directors
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(Toronto, ON) — After facing a year of unprecedented challenges in the pharmaceutical sector, The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Canada Affiliate is ready to move onward and upward in 2021.
They recently named their affiliate board for the New Year and they're entering 2021 with a renewed sense of solidarity and optimism.
"The impact of COVID-19 could be felt in every industry, and pharma is certainly no exception. We've all had to adapt to new challenges and new regulations, in an already-hyper demanding sector," said Aaron Styles, the new President of the ISPE Canada Affiliate.
"We recently held our annual board meeting virtually for the first time ever. This is just an example of what we need to do in 2021. We're all more isolated than ever, but we need to find new ways to connect, collaborate and work together across Canada. Our incoming board is exceptional, diverse and they come from multi-disciplinary backgrounds".
Styles is also currently Vice President at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), a company that specializes in designing and building cleanrooms and critical environments. Prior to that, he worked with Sanofi Pasteur, whose vaccines help protect as many as half a billion lives each year against life-threatening infectious diseases.
"One of our major focuses in the New Year with the Canadian Affiliate, will be to showcase more diversity within the next generation of pharma/bio talent."
"We want to make sure this is seen as a viable and attainable career for both men and women when they graduate. We are looking to do more to illuminate the career path for young people. That guidance is definitely a priority."
ABOUT ISPE Canada
The ISPE Canada Affiliate extends from Vancouver to Halifax, with Toronto and Montreal being its main centers at the present time. With almost 400 members, the Canada Affiliate is continuously offering new and innovative ways to serve the industry and its members. The vast wealth of industry knowledge shared within the Affiliate offers opportunities for you and your peers to connect pharmaceutical knowledge.
From the research lab to the manufacturing floor, the Canada Affiliate provides industry professionals with the knowledge and the network they need to support their career development.
