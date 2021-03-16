Luisella Chocolate Spreads Poised for Sweetest Sales Year Yet
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBarrie, ON: All of the key ingredients seem to be in place, and Luisella Foods Inc. is already well-positioned to have their best year thus far in 2021.
Their high protein, nut-free and allergy-friendly chocolate spread can be found stocked on the shelves of some of the biggest retailers on the market after they forged some crucial partnerships over the last year. Just ask for "Luisella!"
"Now, more than ever, people are reading labels and making careful choices," said Patricia Di Chiara, Founder/CEO of Luisella.
"We have invested in properly-sourced and high-quality ingredients, as well as the right manufacturing facility, and people appreciate that. They also like that we proudly use fair trade cocoa. Of course, parents choose us because their kids need healthy, gluten-free and nut-free snack choices at home and school."
Luisella is also proudly Ontario Made, with their products being manufactured in a certified nut-free and gluten-free facility.
About Luisella Foods Inc.
Luisella believes that, when you're seeking wholesome and safe foods for your family, taste should not be sacrificed. Our mission is to make nutritious favourites that your family will enjoy, without compromising quality, your wellbeing, or the world's wellbeing.
We have built a line of Chocolate Spreads which contain All-Natural ingredients, High Quality Cocoa and Sunflower Seeds.
All our spreads are high in protein, nut-free, gluten-free, made with fairtrade cocoa, and absolutely delicious! We designed Luisella so everyone can enjoy it.
At Luisella we truly believe we are all in this together. Our promise to you is to continue to make wholesome, safe and delicious foods you love. Our promise to the planet is to do no harm and our promise to our community is to use our powers for good!
By supporting us, you will be supporting our quest to help make sure all families can feel safe and well-fed through initiatives such as the Safe School programs, allergen awareness, school lunches, and other initiatives.
