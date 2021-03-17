Las Vegas, NV Teacher and Author Writes Children's Book on Social Justice
March 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHey Lil One: A Book to Honor Black Lives, a new book by Jianna Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Hey Lil One tells of the continued injustice within the Black community. Although children's fiction, it is inspired by real situations surrounding the deaths of several Black men and women over the years. Jianna Brown's powerful message against police brutality, racism, and violence, comes through in insightful and child friendly terms. It addresses serious issues with our youth, as well as readers of any age. Her message is intended to help readers understand the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
About the Author
Jianna Brown is an elementary school teacher in Las Vegas, NV. She taught 4th grade for three years and is currently teaching 2nd. Over the next few years, she plans on going back to school to pursue a career as a school librarian. She is passionate about literacy, and believes that it's important that kids (especially minorities) have access to stories that they can connect to. As someone who has been affected by both gun violence and racism, she hopes that this book continues to shed light on systemic oppression and inequality within the Black community. This is the first book that she's written, but she plans on writing more
Hey Lil One: A Book to Honor Black Lives a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7258-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
