Expert Sales Consultant from Livermore, CA Publishes New Selling Technique Book
March 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOnion Based-Selling, a new book by John H. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book - John H. Brown is a highly skilled sales professional. He has held roles as an individual contributor and sales leader. For more than 20 years, he has used his consultative sales skills to help people and companies increase efficiency and revenue. John is passionate about people, relationships, and creating content that inspire others to achieve their goals. The purpose of Onion Based-Selling is to connect with people faster, create deeper relationships, and the steps to win more deals. No matter what level of sales you are at, you will find it to be the piece that completes the puzzle.
If you would like to contact the author, visit his LinkedIn page @JohnHBrown
Onion Based-Selling is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7191-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
